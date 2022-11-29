The trailer of comic artiste Zakir Khan’s upcoming stand-up special ‘Tathastu’ was unveiled on Tuesday. Peppered with his trademark style of humour, the trailer shows the comedian giving the audience a glimpse of a more vulnerable and unedited version of his life.

The special will see Zakir Khan giving the audience a taste of what growing up in a joint family is in his uniquely comedic style.

Talking about the special, Zakir said in a statement: “‘Tathastu’ is particularly close to my heart. This set is partially dedicated to my grandfather (Khan-sahab) as I take the audience through a journey about growing up, becoming an adult, all the while imparting the very life lessons that I learnt from him. I am sure that the viewers will find it relatable and refreshing! I am looking forward to seeing their reactions to this!”

Produced by OML, ‘Tathastu’ will debut on Prime Video on December 1, 2022.

20221129-152402