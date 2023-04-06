INDIA

Zambia student dies after falling from 8th floor in Greater Noida

NewsWire
0
0

A student of the Sharda University tragically died after falling from the eighth floor of a residential building in Greater Noida, an official said on Thursday.

The deceased, identified, as Mamaba M. Bwalia, a man in her early 20s, was a native of Zambia and was pursuing Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) at the Sharda University in Greater Noida.

Police said: “The incident took place in Jaypee Aman society near sector 151, Greater Noida on Wednesday around 11 p.m. The student fell from the balcony of his flat under suspicious circumstances.”

Bwalia was living in the flat along with his two other Zambian friends.

Knowledge Park police station in-charge Vinod Kumar said that Bwalia was immediately rushed to a hospital after the incident, where the doctors declared him dead.

Police have informed the Zambia Embassy and Bwalia’s parents about the incident.

20230406-153202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Successful Noida twin tower demolition sends cheer among Edifice Engineering personnel

    Karan Kundrra on ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’: Focus on growth of kids...

    From monsoon treks to safety apps, Goa gives tourism a big...

    Delhi Police at Rahul’s house for details on ‘sexual harassment’ of...