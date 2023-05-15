ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ doesn’t make fun of the middle class: Dinesh Vijan

NewsWire
0
0

‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ producer Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, who’s best known for films such as ‘Being Cyrus’, ‘Love Aaj Kal’ and ‘Angrezi Medium’, had a befitting reply when a media person claimed that the film makes fun of the middle class.

Addressing the media after the trailer release, Dinesh Vijan said: “I am from a joint family, 25 people used to live together in one house. When I needed to move out of it, I had to wait for five years before I could venture out.

“I am a middle-class man myself, I came here from outside, I didn’t know anyone in this business, whether it was ‘Badlapur’ or ‘Hindi Medium’, ‘Luka Chuppi’ or ‘Mimi’, each one of my films chronicles middle-class tales. Maddock Films makes these films because we are middle class.”

Helmed by Laxman Utekar, who missed the trailer launch, the film revolves around a middle-class couple struggling in their marriage.

Continuing with his spirited defence of the film, Vijan said: “See, we haven’t shown you the full trailer yet. Earlier, we used to spoon feed everything, but now I think audiences want more when they come to the theatre. You have only seen 10 per cent of what the movie is about.

“Plus, Laxman Utekar is such a sensitive director. Do you think we aim to make fun? Have faith in me. When you see the movie, it will make you proud of who you are, an Indian, and the opportunity India has given you.”

Vijan continued: “I have done three movies with Laxman Utekar, and I don’t think anyone other than Laxman can understand the true meaning of the entire family. We are missing him today. Laxman recently lost his father and that is why he couldn’t be here with us.”

Utekar has collaborated with Vijan in the past for ‘Hindi Medium’, ‘Luka Chuppi’ and ‘Mimi’.

‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ also stars Rakesh Bedi, Anubha Fatehpuria, Neeraj Sood, Sharib Hashmi and Inaamul Haq in leading roles. It is slated for release on June 2.

20230515-201002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Guneet Monga to team up with director Umesh Bist again after...

    Adam Brody joins limited series ‘Fleishman Is In Trouble’

    Mohit Suri: Hope to recreate ‘Ek Villain’ magic with sequel

    Kriti Sanon shares Mumbai-Itanagar journey