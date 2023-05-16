ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ makers release first song by Arijit Singh

The makers of ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’, after unveiling the trailer on Monday, celebrating Vicky Kaushal’s 35th birthday on Tuesday by unveiling the first single from the film, titled ‘Phir Aur Kya Chahiye’.

Maddock Films drop the teaser for the first single with a caption that read: “Here’s a special gift only for our ranjha, dil jaaniye, our kappu, aka Vicky Kaushal. Wish you a very happy and a ‘hatke’ birthday, #PhirAurKyaChahiye Song out today at 6pm!”

The song has been crooned by Arijit Singh, composed by Sachin-Jigar and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

The film, scheduled for a June 2 release, also features Sara Ali Khan, Rakesh Bedi, Anubha Fatehpuria, Neeraj Sood, Sharib Hashmi and Inaamul Haq in lead roles.

The story revolves around two college sweethearts, Kapil and Saumya (Vicky and Sara), getting married. They pretty much in love, but now they are each other’s mortal enemies, and wish to go their separate ways.

