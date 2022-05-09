SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Zardari blasts Imran for ‘attacking’ state institutions

NewsWire
0
13

Former Pakistan President and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Monday lashed out at ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan for “attacking the state institutions” after being ousted from power through a no-confidence vote, media reports said.

In a statement, Zardari condemned the speeches made by Khan and termed them as a “vicious attempt” to avoid accountability, Express Tribune reported.

The PPP Co-chair said Khan is afraid of the “corruption cases and foreign funding cases” lodged against him, hence he has resorted to branding the institutions as “controversial” to “avoid punishment”.

The former President also alleged that the ousted premier along with inciting hatred against the institutions on social media is also trying to provoke people’s feelings through “fake conspiracy statements” in his rallies, Express Tribune reported.

Zardari said Pakistan regressed during the nearly four-year rule of PTI, adding that the rhetoric being used by Khan “threatened” national security.

“The Pakistan Army is not only the protector of Pakistan’s borders, but the protection of the Constitution and democracy is also its responsibility,” the former President claimed.

He added that Khan is conspiring to divide the military, adding that the former premier also wants to trample the Constitution through his actions.

“Imran Khan calls others traitors, yet he himself is playing the role of Mir Jaffar and Mir Sadiq by indulging in actions that would put the security of the country at stake,” he said, adding that Khan will have to pay for his actions.

20220509-210854

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Close friend of Imran’s wife leaves Pak amid allegations

    Pashupatinath to Kashi Vishwanath motorcycle rally flagged off in Kathmandu

    Sri Lankan PM reiterates ‘won’t give up power’

    Serpentine queues at railway counters in Dhaka ahead of Eid