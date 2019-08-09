Zardari not allowed to offer prayers on Eid: Bilawal

Islamabad, Aug 13 (IANS) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that his father and former President Asif Ali Zardari, who is currently in prison, was not allowed to offer prayers on Eid-al-Adha.

At a press conference, he told the media that even though his father had submitted a request earlier to allow him to offer prayers on the festival, he was not allowed to do so.

The PPP Chairman also said that his aunt Faryal Talpur was intentionally taken out of the hospital and locked in prison.

He also said his family is one of freedom fighters and not scared of the Imran Khan government’s “tactics”.

–IANS

