Zardari to be indicted in Park Lane case on Oct 5

Islamabad, Sep 20 (IANS) The accountability court of Islamabad has fixed October 5 as the date for indictment of former President Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur as well as other accused in the Park Lane case.

The Park Lane case has been registered under different sections of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999, and the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2010.

Zardari has been accu­sed of being involved “in granting loan and its misappropriation by M/s Parthenon Private Limited, M/S Park Lane Estate Private Limited and others.”

