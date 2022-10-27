ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Zareen Khan’s latest ‘Nagabhairav’ has her trading punches in dual avatar

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Zareen Khan will soon be seen essaying a double role with power-packed stunts in the Tamil horror-thriller ‘Nagabhairav’.

She has been in the industry for a decade. Zareen made her debut with ‘Veer’. She was then seen in films such as ‘Housefull 2’ and ‘Hate Story 3’, after which she forayed into Punjabi movies with ‘Jatt James Bond’ and Telugu movies with the thriller ‘Chanakya’.

Directed by V.C. Vadivudiyan and produced by V. Palanivel, the movie will be released in multiple languages, including Hindi. And for the first time ever, she will be playing a double role.

“While shooting for this film, I felt like I finally got the opportunity to do everything that I have always wanted to do! As of now, we have already shot our portions in Chennai, Pondicherry, and Kumbakonam. We still have one schedule left to shoot, which will be planned mostly around November,” she said.

‘Nagabhairav’ is touted to be an action-packed adventure.

So, will she be doing stunts?

“I have done a lot of my own stunts, which was really exciting and which also got me injured quite often during the shoots! But I never let that break my spirit or my stride. Now I feel ready to take on more action-oriented roles.”

20221027-132007

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Anubhav Sinha cannot resist Rajkummar Rao

    Vaani Kapoor eager for all her films to come out

    Radhika Apte, Vijay Varma, Jackie Shroff in sci-fi series ‘OK Computer’

    Divyenndu, Gajraj to star in slice-of-life comedy ‘Thai Massage’