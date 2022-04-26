ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Zayed Khan calls Hrithik Roshan his ‘mentor’ for his physical transformation

Actor Zayed Khan recently took to social media to share pictures of his physical transformation and also thanked Bollywood actor and his ex-brother-in-law Hrithik Roshan in the post and called him his ‘mentor’ in the post.

He also mentioned about taking his acting career to the next level.

He wrote: “Hello People, the resurrection took time but in the bargain taught me so much about self belief , hard work, razor focus and that love in all its forms is around you. All you have to do is reach out and perceive and it will be yours.”

The actor further mentioned about his journey: “I am finally taking my journey as an actor to the next level and quite honestly I did miss it deeply. Going to be sharing a series of a fabulous association of pictures taken by non other than my sister Tina Dehal who has managed to capture the essence of who I really am underneath… every 5 days I will share a new array of pictures that exposes the transformed ‘Zayed Khan’.”

He showed his gratitude towards a number of people in his life including his wife Malaika Khan and other family members.

“I have a lot of people to thank during this transformative journey. Starting with my wife Malaika, my parents Sanjay Khan, Zarine Khan my sisters Farah Khan Ali, Sussanne Khan, Simone, a brother and a mentor Hrithik Roshan, Satya Barbarian Fitness (he truly metamorphosed my body and I owe him a special thanks).

“And last but not least my kiddos Zidaan and Aariz who are my honest sounding boards. As I release more of the series i wish to here from all well wishers as you guys are truly what’s worth this journey. Big hug to all of you’ll. Stay blessed and strive for simple happiness the rest will follow.”

20220426-184602

