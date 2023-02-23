ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Zayn Ibad Khan about his co-actor: Khushi imitates my eating habits

Actor Zayn Ibad Khan, who plays the role of Yash in the third season of the web series ‘Aashiqana’, shared how much he is cautious about his fitness and diet, adding his co-actor Khushi Dubey also follows his eating habit.

“I am a big fitness freak. I have been a gym trainer and studied bodybuilding as well. Fitness is a lifestyle that one has to accept and stay consistent with every day. I hit the gym every day depending on my schedule and I completely avoid touching sugar and don’t remember the last time I had it,” Zayn said.

“I am always thinking about the calorie content of food and even mindful while using sugar. When I became friend with Khushi, she used to see my stuff with great curiosity. She would always observe what I am eating, what time I have my coffee and imitate my eating habits and timing,” he added.

Zayn and Khushi are returning back as Yash and Chikki in the third season of the web show ‘Aashiqana’.

Yash and Chikki, who got married in the second season, are shown to be separated in the third one.

There is a new twist with the entry of a new-born baby which raises many questions surrounding the infant, leading to the couple facing several issues and problems.

‘Aashiqana 3’ will be available to stream from February 27 on Disney+Hotstar.

20230223-193004

