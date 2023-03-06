Ahead of the International Women’s Day, actor Zayn Ibad Khan, who plays the role of Yash in the streaming show ‘Aashiqana 3’, got a bouquet of flowers and chocolates for the female members — cast and crew, of the team.

“I thoroughly enjoyed celebrating Women’s Day early with my most favourite women, Chikki (Khushi Dubey) and the entire crew of ‘Aashiqana’ by taking some time out of our hectic schedule,” Zayn said.

“I feel it is important to celebrate our women every day. For me, the most influential woman in this world is my mother and she has been my inspiration through it all. I want to express my gratitude to all the women who are around me, be it on set or at home, and everywhere. Happy Women’s Day to all the wonderful ladies!”

‘Aashiqana 3’ is available to stream on Disney+Hotstar.

