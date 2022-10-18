ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Zayn Ibad Khan is learning how to be romantic from his ‘Aashiqana’ character

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Zayn Ibad Khan, who plays the role of Yash in the streaming show, ‘Aashiqana 2’, shared that he is learning the ropes of romance from his character, in real life.

Sharing about the new season and the new journey of Yash, Zayn Ibad Khan said in a statement, “Since he is in love with Chikki, Yash is experiencing new things and is undergoing changes in ‘Aashiqana’ season 2. It is also making him unlearn old ideologies which were inculcated in him by Daadi. In season 2, he has become more open. It is something I hold in common with the character, being open to new things”.

The second season of the show takes the unusual love story of Yash and Chikki forward in terms of the narrative as their relationship evolves.

The actor further mentioned, “I am also learning how to be romantic from Yash. He is one big romantic guy, even if he does not show it in conventional ways. In this season, we go one notch higher in the romance quotient”.

Directed and produced by Gul Khan, the new season explores the marital chapter of Yash and Chikki’s life, where Zayn Ibad Khan and Khushi Dubey play two souls in love and war with each other. The show is available to stream on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

20221018-175004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vineet Kumar Singh put on 10 kgs for ‘Rangbaaz 3’

    Aashish Bhardhwaj pens poem for his character in ‘Mithai’

    Madhuri Dixit: Hold your loved ones closer than ever

    From being contestant to squad boss: King returns to ‘MTV Hustle...