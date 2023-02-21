ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Zayn Ibad Khan’s character has a lot to learn, unlearn in ‘Aashiqana’ Season 3

Actor Zayn Ibad Khan, who is gearing up for the upcoming third season of the streaming show ‘Aashiqana’, has shared that his character has a lot of learning and unlearning in the new season.

Elaborating on the same, Zayn Ibad Khan, who plays Yash in the series, said, “For Yash’s character, there are going to be a lot of changes because you know there’s a character graph and somehow here, this graph is heading towards completion. Yash is a conservative guy and from the past two seasons, he is in love with Chikki who is a very progressive woman. In season two, he has had the chance to explore his character mentally”.

He further mentioned, “He is trying to learn a lot of things in season 3. In season 3, he will try to unlearn a lot of wrong things that he has learnt from childhood about women. In season 3, his character graph will change a lot and see growth. After all of this, how Yash and Chikki will come together is what ‘Aashiqana’ is all about.”

‘Aashiqana 3’, which also stars Inderjeet Modi, Anurag Vyas, Raghav Tiwari and Geeta Tyagi, will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from February 27.

20230221-132405

