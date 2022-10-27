ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Zayn Ibad Khan’s character will finally be able to cast out stains on his reputation in ‘Aashiqana 2’

Actor Zayn Ibad Khan, who plays the character of Yash in the streaming show ‘Aashiqana’, revealed that in the second season of the show, his character will finally be able to rebuild his reputation but he will face a new set of challenges that will drain him physically, mentally and emotionally.

Talking about the challenges Yash will experience in the new season, he said, “In this season of Aashiqana, Yash is finally able to cast out the stains on his reputation that has followed him his whole life. But now he faces even bigger challenges that will challenge him physically, mentally and emotionally. It is an all-new journey for him and me.”

The second season of the show will further the unusual love story of Yash and Chikki and will explore the marital chapter of their lives.

Talking about the arc of Yash’s love life, the actor said, “Because they are married this time, the emotional graph is different. Yash and Chikki love each other and want to get married, but they also don’t want to do it under the present circumstances. They want to do it in the future but are also not sure. It is a bit twisted and complex, just like their relationship equation.”

Directed and produced by Gul Khan, ‘Aashiqana’ season 2 is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

