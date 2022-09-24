Former One Direction singer Zayn Malik has unfollowed his ex, Gigi Hadid, with whom he has a daughter named Khai, on Instagram after reports that she has moved on with Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio.

They split in October last year following claims Zayn struck Gigi’s mother Yolanda during an argument – something he denies, reports mirror.co.uk.

Neither side had been romantically linked with anyone else, until Gigi was spotted hanging out with DiCaprio earlier this month.

Since then, Malik appears to have deleted Gigi from his Instagram account and now only follows 24 people, half of which are fan accounts dedicated to himself.

A look at Gigi’s Instagram account shows that she is still following Zayn as it stands.

The model was first linked with Titanic star DiCaprio two weeks ago and although they move in the same celebrity circles, they have reportedly become closer recently.

It is the first time 47-year-old Leo has been publicly linked with a woman over the age of 25 or who has a child.

He recently split with girlfriend of four years Camila Morrone – who has just turned 25 herself – and is now said to be “definitely pursuing” Gigi.

An insider revealed that Leo is “taken” with Gigi, who at 27 is still 20 years younger than him.

Although the romance is still new, the pair are already rumoured to be officially dating.

“Leo has always had a soft spot for Gigi,” a source told Us Weekly magazine.

“He thinks she’s beautiful of course, but also a wise and cool character who’s got a very cultured and educated take on life.”

The source added the couple have a “ton of mutual friends” in common and “everyone’s happy to see them together, even though it did catch a lot of them off guard”.

Fans speculated for years that the actor breaks up with women the moment they reach a quarter-of-a-century old.

He previously dated Gisele Bundchen when he was 24 and she was 18. They broke up when the supermodel turned 23.

Leo then went on to date Bar Refaeli in 2005, but things ended when she turned 25.

The ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ actor also dated Gossip Girl’s Blake Lively in 2011, when she was 23 years old.

The same can be said of his most recent ex-girlfriend Camila, who reached the milestone birthday over the summer.

Before DiCaprio was linked with Gigi, Camila hit back at questions about their age gap relationship saying: “I think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.”

