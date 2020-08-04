Zebronics launches ‘Zeb-Monk’ wireless neckband earphone with ANC

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) Audio accessory maker Zebronics on Tuesday launched wireless neckband earphone ‘Zeb-Monk’ with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) In India for Rs 3,560.

According to the company, the earphone comes with 12 hours of playback time without ANC and 10 hours with ANC.

“This earphone is an essential for those who are working from home and need peace and quiet amid the noise in the background. Our brand has always worked on making technology affordable to the masses and that still remains our top priority,” Pradeep Doshi, Director Zebronics, said in a statement.

The device features a 12mm Neodymium Magnet Driver which aims to offer enhanced listening experience.

It comes with features like smart controls for call function, media, volume and comes with a magnetic earpiece.

In addition, one can answer all questions with a touch of a button that will activate the voice assistance.

The wireless earphones are available at leading ecommerce websites and retail stores across the country, the company said.

