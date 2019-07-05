Zee Media MD Ashok Venkatramani resigns

New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) Ashok Venkatramani has resigned as the Managing Director of Zee Media Corporation, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The resignation comes into effect with the close of business on July 9, it said.

“Ashok Venkatramani, has decided to pursue interest outside the company and has accordingly resigned as Managing Director of the Company with effect from close of business on July 9, 2019,” said the filing.

Venkatramani was previously the Chief Executive Officer of ABP News Network Private Ltd and was also associated with Hindustan Unilever Ltd.

Zee Media is part of the Essel Group and its network consists of 14 television channels.

–IANS

rrb/bc