Zee Studios bags two big-ticket Telugu movies

Popular production house Zee Studios has apparently bagged two Telugu biggies. It is reported that Zee Studios is one of the major investors for Ram Charan’s upcoming biggie, while it will also be a part of superstar Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming multi-starrer.

Ram Charan’s ‘RC15’, which has director Shankar Shanmugam on board, is currently into making. As per the reports, Zee Studios will hold the non-theatrical rights of the big-ticket movie, for their investment in the production

On the other hand, Zee Studios has the scope to join hands with Peoples Media Factory and Fortune Four Cinemas for an upcoming biggie.

Pawan Kalyan and his nephew Sai Dharam Tej will be a part of this Telugu remake of Tamil’s hit movie ‘Vinodhaya Sitam’, which has Peoples Media Factory and Fortune Four Cinemas as the producers. Now that Zee Studios will invest in this much-anticipated movie venture, it will produce the movie jointly.

Well, the official announcement regarding the same is expected to be out soon. Zee Studios is also in plans to co-produce more Telugu films in the coming months, an online source suggests.

