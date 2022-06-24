After a stupendous two seasons of the marquee gangster drama, ‘Rangbaaz’, ZEE5 has announced yet another season of the hit show. Talking about the new season, it is set to showcase Vineet’s character Haroon Shah Ali Baug also called Saheb and it charts his rise from his small town in Bihar to becoming a powerful and influential man.

Talking about the lead character as reported by Bollywood Hungama, a source close to the series, said, “As he gains power and money through his exploits, he also funnels his resources to help people. His image as the Robin-Hood-type character begins to solidify as he starts to feel accepted and validated. However, he possibly confuses fear for respect. This rise and the subsequent fall of Saheb reflects his journey from an unformed idealism to manipulative cynicism.”

The Chief Business Officer of ZEE5 spoke about the new season and said, “After the success of Rangbaaz franchise, we are happy to bring yet another intriguing season of ‘Rangbaaz – Darr Ki Rajneeti’ for our viewers. The show is full of drama, politics, corruption, crime and power-games and a story from the heartland that viewers love and enjoy. We are happy to work with the talented crew of Rangbaaz and are looking forward to another successful run with them”.

The show is helmed by Navdeep Singh, best known for NH10 also added, “I have been a fan of the earlier seasons of Rangbaaz as this dark world of gangster politics fascinates me. Hence, I was excited to be a part of this season and chalk out a new character with distinct shades of good and bad. ‘Rangbaaz – Darr Ki Rajneeti’ uncovers the epic life and times of Saheb while also charting the story and the politics of Bihar as the two are shown to be inextricably woven together. For those who love ‘Rajneeti’, this is the show you have been waiting for! I hope that viewers enjoy this showcase of power and politics as we have tried to keep it as real as possible”. The show has been written by Siddharth Mishra and directed by Sachin Pathak. The show is being produced by JAR Pictures and it stars Aakanksha Singh and Vineet Kumar Singh in the lead. This season will have six episodes and will stream on ZEE 5 soon.