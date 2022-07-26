Streaming platform ZEE5 is locked and loaded to announce its next original series; this one is titled ‘Duranga’. It has been directed by Aijaz Khan and Pradeep Sarkar.

The highlight of the show is that it is the official Hindi adaptation of the popular Koran drama called, ‘Flower of Evil’ which starred Lee Joon Gi and Moon Chae Won. The show has been helmed by Goldie Behl and Shraddha Singh.

The show is a romantic thriller and the Hindi version stars popular actors Drashti Dhami and Gulshan Devaiah as the main leads. The show is set to stream on the platform on August 2022.

‘Duranga’ has been produced by Rose Audio Visuals and it depicts the love story of Sammit, essayed by Gulshan Devaiah and Ira, played by Drashti Dhami. The show unfolds across three different timelines.

At the heart of it, the show is about how Sammit is hiding his very twisted past behind the façade of a perfect husband to his wife Ira, who is also a cop.

The show is full of complex twists and turns and it all begins when Ira begins investigating multiple copycat gory murders which are being done by a suspected accomplice of a renowned serial killer Bala. And these murders are happening now, nearly twenty years after Bala’s alleged suicide.

During the course of her investigation, Ira learns many shocking truths about her perfect husband. The show highlights how the two main leads navigate through their various problems and still manage to hold on to their deep feelings for each other.

But it is a show that will make the audience wonder about exactly how well do we know our partners.

Here is the tweet announcement and first look of the show by ZEE5:

Can you really trust the ones you love? 🤔#DurangaOnZEE5 coming soon



An official adaptation of the Korean Show, ‘Flower Of Evil’. pic.twitter.com/eWwqp9DCuA — ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) July 25, 2022

While the Korean show was a 16 episode limited series, as is the case with most Korean drama series, ‘Duranga’ will span across 9 episodes and besides the lead pair, it also stars Divya Sheth, Rajesh Khattar, Zakir Hussain, Abhijit Khankekar, Hera Mishra and Barkha Bisht in important roles.