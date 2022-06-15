Upping the ante in content offerings for Telugu audiences, leading video streaming platform ZEE5 has unveiled a slate of 11 Telugu originals.

The content slate was recently unveiled in the presence of film personalities Harish Shankar, Praveen Sattaru, Kona Venkat, Niharika and Sushmita Konidela.

ZEE5 viewers in the Telugu market can access a variety of content, ranging from thrillers to comedy, drama, and romance, which are deeply rooted in the rich culture and legacy of the region.

Talking about their focus on the Telugu market, Manish Kalra, chief business officer, ZEE5 India said, “South is an important market for us at ZEE5 and we have been consistent in expanding our presence in this market across languages from the very outset.

“The response from the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region has been encouraging and we did foresee a growing appetite for Telugu content worldwide. We are excited to work with the Telugu entertainment industry’s talented creative ecosystem and are convinced that we will embark on an exciting and enriching journey together. We have significantly boosted our investments in this market and stand open to collaborate with the creators in delivering extraordinary entertainment to ZEE5 audiences.”

The upcoming titles include ‘Recce’, which is a multi-starrer thriller featuring Shiva Balaji, Sri Ram, Dhanya Balakrishna, Rajeshwari Nair, Aadukalam Nareyn, Sharanya Pradeep, Sammeta Gandhi, Ester Noronha and ‘Maa Neella Tank’ – a romantic comedy based in a small village that marks actor Sushanth’s OTT debut.

Noted filmmaker Harish Shankar revealed the first look of ‘ATM’ – a heist comedy featuring Subbaraju, Prudhvi and VJ Sunny. Popular actor Raj Tarun unveiled the lyrical video of a song from the upcoming ‘Aha Nee Pellanta’ – a fun romantic show of a man’s failed attempt at finding a spouse.

The line-up boasts of shows like Hello World! – based on the life and trials of a group of youngsters on the cusp of their careers in the prominent IT sector of Hyderabad and Mission Tashaffi -an adrenaline-pumping spy drama. Other shows to look forward to are ‘Paruvu’, ‘Bahishkarana’, ‘The Black Coat’, ‘Prema Vimanam’ and ‘Hunting of the Stars’.

The event also raised a toast to the talented teams of Oka Chinna Family Story, Net, the Loser franchise and Gaalivaana for their remarkable storytelling which has had the Telugu audience hooked.

Highlighting ZEE5’s content strategy, Punit Misra, President – Content & International Markets, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said, “In recent years, we have seen a significant transition in the viewing patterns of Indian audiences, who are now sampling and consuming a diverse range of content on OTT platforms.

“This uptick has been significant in South India, especially Telangana and Andhra Pradesh which are important markets for us. As we continue to chart the next phase of growth for ZEE5, our focus is to continuously innovate on content and deliver compelling and extraordinary stories, driven by consumer and culture centric design thinking.”

In addition, viewers can watch blockbuster movies along with a line-up of original content and movies from ZEE5’s library that have been specially dubbed in Telugu to cater to the viewers’ consumption preferences.

