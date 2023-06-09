ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Zeenat Aman memes herself, asks for ideas to beat the heat

Actress Zeenat Aman, who has been setting Instagram on fire with her quirky posts, is battling the heat and is inviting suggestions to stay cool this summer.

The actress recently took to her Instagram and shared a throwback picture of herself from the film ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’.

The photo shared by Zeenat showed her lying on the floor in a red and green outfit from the film. She is wearing silver anklets and bangles, and smiling with her eyes closed.

She wrote in the caption: “It’s hot, hot, hot. Take a cue from Rupaa here’s one way to beat the heat! Any other suggestions?”

As she posted the picture, several members of the film fraternity flooded the comments with praises for the actress.

Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra gushed: “You looked stunning in the film in the Rustic look and I love the music of the film.”

Actor Sanjay Kapoor got nostalgic as he recalled watching ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’ with Chimpu, Raj Kapoor’s youngest son Rajiv Kapoor almost 20 times. He wrote: “Chimpu and I saw SSS 20 times at RK (Raj Kapoor), still remember Raj uncle had put your pictures in Loni of your look test which were stunning.”

Replying to Sanjay Kapoor, Zeenat Aman wrote: “20 times! wow. Thank you.”

Zeenat Aman made her Instagram debut in February. She keeps on sharing reflective thoughts on topics ranging from parenthood, to privacy of celebrities.

