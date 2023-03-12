ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Zeenat Aman on walking the ramp: ‘Can’t deny that there was a butterfly in my stomach’

Veteran Bollywood star Zeenat Aman had a “butterfly or two” in her stomach ahead of walking on the ramp at a fashion show held here.

Zeenat walked as a showstopper in a red and black outfit, and flaunted her salt and pepper hair as she strutted the ramp. Right before her walk, he shared a picture on Insatgram from behind-the-scenes.

She captioned it: “Captured behind the scenes, before this morning’s ramp walk. My pantsuit was comfortable and just a little reckless. I’d forgotten what a whirlwind it is to be backstage! The bustle of a fashion show approaching showtime is unique, and I can’t deny that there was a butterfly or two fluttering in my stomach.”

“A warm thank you to all the technicians, workers, and security personnel who make such events run smoothly for our talented designers and models. It’s been a minute since I walked the ramp, and I’m touched by the love I am receiving for being Shahin’s showstopper at fashion week.”

On the work front, Zeenat Aman is making her OTT debut soon with the web series ‘Showsttopper’.

