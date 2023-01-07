Veteran actresses Zeenat Aman and Poonam Dhillon will be seen recreating the magic of the golden era – the 1970s and 1980s – in the upcoming episode of singing reality show ‘Indian Idol 13’.

A promo shared by the channel on Instagram, show the two actresses gracing the show with contestants singing ‘Meri Soni Meri Tamanna’ from the 1973 film ‘Yaadon Ki Baarat’. The original track is sung by Asha Bhosle and Kishore Kumar.

“Chirag aur Kavya milke banayenge apne performance se Indian Idol 13 ke manch ko aur bhi musicana! Dekhiye inhe Iss Sat-Sun, raat 8 baje, Indian Idol 13 mein! Sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par!” the channel captioned the promo.

‘Yaadon Ki Baaraat’ is directed by Nasir Hussain. It featured an ensemble cast, starring Dharmendra, Vijay Arora, Tariq, Zeenat Aman, Neetu Singh and Ajit.

‘Yaadon Ki Baaraat’ has thus been identified as “the first” quintessentially “Bollywood film.”

It is still remembered fondly for its Hindi soundtrack, composed by music director R.D. Burman. The film was later remade in Tamil as Naalai Namadhe, in Telugu as Annadammula Anubandham, and in Malayalam as Himam.

