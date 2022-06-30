Bollywood veteran actor Zeenat Aman has essayed a number of grey characters in her movie career especially at the start of her career in the 70s and the actress shares that she feels her Indian cinema journey as an actress has been defined by these grey roles.

Zeenat added that movie audiences back then even accepted her when she played a drug addict and this led to movie makers writing interesting and different roles tailor made for her.

Zeenat Aman played a drug addict who finally commits suicide in the movie ‘Hare Rama Hare Krishna’, which released in 1971. This was a musical drama helmed by veteran actor Dev Anand who also starred in the movie as Zeenat’s brother. That same year, Zeenat had debuted in the movie, ‘Hulchul’.

As reported by PTI, during an event in Delhi, Zeenat Aman spoke about the unconventional roles she played. She said, “I was accepted by the audiences at that time in characters which had grey shades, whether it was a drug addict, or someone who died of an overdose… There was an audience acceptance. Subsequently, writers wrote parts for me where it was a good bad girl, good girl and other kinds of roles that did well.”

Speaking further about her career as an actress in Bollywood, Zeenat said, “My journey in Indian cinema started when I was a teenager and I stopped working when I became a mother. Along the way, there were many milestones. I had the good fortune of working with a lot of actor-directors like Dev Anand, Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, Manoj Kumar, Amjad Khan, Feroze Khan and Sanjay Khan. All these filmmakers were actors themselves. So, they brought that extra bit of creativity to the table.” Zeenat Aman’s last appearance was in Ashutosh Gowariker’s ‘Panipat’ which released in 2019. She will also be making her OTT debut soon and it is reported that she has completed filming for two web series.