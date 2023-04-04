Veteran actress Zeenat Aman recalled the late actress Parveen Babi on her birthday and called her “the most gorgeous, glamorous and talented actress”.

She also talked about the similarity between them observed by the people in the 70s.

Parveen was born on April 4, 1954 and she started her career in the showbiz with modelling. She made her acting debut in 1973 with ‘Charitra’.

However, she was recognised for her acting skills in ‘Majboor’ and became successful with movies like ‘Deewar’, ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’, and ‘Namak Halaal’.

Parveen had been in a relationship with Danny Denzongpa and later with Kabir Bedi, and then Mahesh Bhatt.

She was found dead in her apartment on January 20, 2005 in Juhu, Mumbai.

Parveen and Zeenat were considered to be the most stylishly dressed actresses of the 1970s and 80s. They worked together in ‘Ashanti’ and ‘Mahaan’.

Zeenat, who gave several hits such as ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’, ‘Hare Rama Hare Krishna’, ‘Qurbaani’, ‘Dhund’, ‘Don’, ‘Manoranjan’ and ‘Yaadon Ki Baarat’, shared a throwback picture with Parveen and wrote a heartfelt message for her.

Taking to Instagram, she shared the note and wrote about the resemblance between the two: “I’d like to remember and honour Parveen today, on her birthday. Parveen was gorgeous, glamorous and talented. Back in the 70s, we wore our hair in a similar manner and enjoyed Western fashion. Though neither of us saw it, we were told we had an uncanny resemblance. It must have been true, because as recently as last year I was approached in Dubai as ‘Parveen ma’am’.”

Zeenat said: “Naturally, the media at the time spun tales of competition and rivalry between us, but in reality we were always warm towards each other. Not best friends, but contemporaries, colleagues and well wishers. We worked together on Ashanti and Mahaan.”

Talking about the struggle and Parveen’s mental illness, she said: “Parveen’s struggle with mental illness came at a time when the country was still so insensitive and ignorant on these matters. After her death, I often ruminated on how she was remembered. The tabloids focused on her romantic relationships and ‘episodes’, but Parveen was much more than who she dated or what she said when she was unwell. I feel she never truly got the chance to say her piece.”

Talking about her achievements, Zeenat said: “She was intelligent and hardworking and creative. She loved reading, and I remember her curled up with a book in between shots on sets. She achieved incredible success as an actor, even featuring on the cover of Time Magazine.”

The actress further wrote: “Parveen was remarkable in many ways, and I hope she will be remembered for the effervescent person she was.”

20230404-185803