ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Zeenat Aman says there’s only one diva in her house & it’s not her

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Zeenat Aman’s Instagram posts are a perfect mix of anecdotes, fun and food for thought. The ‘Don’ actress sends ripples across the Insta cosmos every time she posts something on her feed.

Taking to Instagram, the actress on Saturday shared two pictures.

The first picture features the actress in the company of her canine friend who was once rescued. The next picture is from the doggo’s childhood when it was rescued.

Zeenat in the caption wrote: “There’s only one diva in this house, and it isn’t me! Swipe for an extra dose of Lily love.”

Making a call to those who have rescued a pet at any point in their lives, she said: “Do you have a rescued pet? Post them to your stories and tag me, I’d love to share.”

A few days back, the actress also remembered her co-actor, the late Parveen Babi through her Instagram post.

She talked about how people often used to tell her that both of them look the same and how she still finds it difficult to understand the similarity to this day.

20230408-181802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mohit Hussein says wife Chhavi Mittal is a ‘hero’ and ‘warrior’

    Sara remembers Sushant: Thank you for giving me all those moments,...

    SRK announces own OTT app, Anurag Kashyap to collaborate

    Bollywood’s triple crisis: No bankable stars, no original scripts, overpriced market...