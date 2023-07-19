INDIA

 Actress Zeenat Aman took to her Instagram on Wednesday and left fans in awe of her. This time she shared a throwback image of another eternal Bollywood beauty, Rekha and told her fans about the bond she shares with her.

Zeenat called Rekha that friend whom one may not stay constantly in touch with but the moment when you bump into them, hours pass chatting.

The image with a sepia tone features the two actresses sharing a camaraderie as Rekha can be seen with her arms entangled with Zeenat’s, and hiding her face. WhileZeenat is seen donning a dress, Rekha exudes elegance in a saree.

The actress wrote in the caption: “Years will go by without us exchanging a word, then we’ll bump into each other on a flight or at the nursery and spend a few hours sharing uninhibited life updates. Anyone else have a friend like that?”

However, the actress mentioned that she can’t clearly remember what occasion the picture belongs to and asked her fans to help her in case they can recollect.
She further mentioned in the note: “I can’t for the life of me remember where this picture was taken, but I won’t put it past one of you to know! Enlighten me if you do, please.”

