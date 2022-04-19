ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Zeeshan Khan evicted from ‘Lock Upp’ post his fight with Azma Fallah

‘Lock Upp’ contestant Zeeshan Khan has been eliminated by jailor Karan Kundrra after he lost his cool and got into an ugly fight with Azma Fallah.

It all started when Azma said to Zeeshan that your girlfriend, Reyhna Pandit begged the makers of the show to take you in. Listening to this Zeeshan got agitated and started screaming at her.

Zeeshan started to destroy Azma’s bed and make-up materials and reacting to his outburst, Azma went to Zeeshan’s bed and threw away his protein powder.

He threw all of Azma’s medicines. Zeeshan poked Azma with broom in her eye, pulled her towel from her head and threw powder on her face.

Karan then told Azma the things that she says is filth and said she shouldn’t go on anyone’s family.

The jailer later went on to talk to Zeeshan and pointed out the physical violence. Karan then played 2-3 videos of the violence that Zeeshan did. Zeeshan’s elimination was immediately decided upon.

‘Lock Upp’ streans on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

