WORLD

Zelensky, Biden discuss support for Ukraine over phone

NewsWire
0
0

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that he has discussed support for Ukraine with US President Joe Biden.

“Talked about specific defensive support, a new package of enhanced sanctions, macro-financial and humanitarian aid,” Zelensky tweeted after the talks.

The situation on the battlefield in Ukraine and the diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis were other topics of the hour-long conversation, Zelensky was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the White House said Biden and Zelensky discussed delivering “military, economic, and humanitarian assistance” to Ukraine and imposing sanctions on Russia.

In addition, Biden informed Zelensky that the US intended to provide the Ukrainian government with $500 million in direct budgetary aid, and reviewed the additional sanctions and humanitarian assistance announced last week, the statement said.

20220331-051005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Iranian ambassador to Spain slams EU’s inaction against US sanctions

    Kenya Red Cross says 2.1 mn Kenyans face acute food insecurity

    S.Korean President appoints new PM

    Iranian FM says Vienna talks on “good path”