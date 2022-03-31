Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that he has discussed support for Ukraine with US President Joe Biden.

“Talked about specific defensive support, a new package of enhanced sanctions, macro-financial and humanitarian aid,” Zelensky tweeted after the talks.

The situation on the battlefield in Ukraine and the diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis were other topics of the hour-long conversation, Zelensky was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the White House said Biden and Zelensky discussed delivering “military, economic, and humanitarian assistance” to Ukraine and imposing sanctions on Russia.

In addition, Biden informed Zelensky that the US intended to provide the Ukrainian government with $500 million in direct budgetary aid, and reviewed the additional sanctions and humanitarian assistance announced last week, the statement said.

20220331-051005