INDIA

Zelensky calls on Biden to invite Ukraine into NATO ‘now’

NewsWire
0
0

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky jas called on his American counterpart Joe Biden to invite Kiev into the NATO “now” even if membership does not come until after the ongoing war.

Speaking to CNN, Zelensky said that Biden was “the decision maker” about whether Ukraine would be in NATO or not.

“He supports our future in NATO,” but an invitation now would be a huge motivator for Ukrainian soldiers, the President said.

Ukraine’s aspiration to join is enshrined in its Constitution and its relationship with NATO dates back to the early 1990s, according to the military alliance.

NATO is due to hold a summit in Lithuania on July 11 and 12 where leaders are expected to discuss Ukraine’s membership.

“Now,” Zelensky said in response to a question about why not wait for an invitation.

“It’s very important,” he told CNN.

“It’s so important to feel that you are really being around allies in the future,” he added.

Zelensky added that he understood that Ukraine would “never be in NATO before war finishes”.

The military alliance stipulates that the settlement of territorial disputes is “a factor in determining whether to invite a state to join” NATO.

“We understand everything… But this signal is really very important. And depends on Biden’s decision,” Zelensky told CNN.

2023070433624

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Captain Sonny apologises to S Korean supporters after tough loss

    Protest over categorisation of SCs spark tension on Vijayawada-Hyderabad highway

    Flights disrupted at Moscow airport due to drone attack (Ld)

    NGT seeks report on plea against marble slurry dumping in Andhra