WORLD

Zelensky could order troops to lay down arms, and there will be no casualties: Kremlin

By NewsWire
0
17

Moscow continues to recognise Volodymyr Zelensky as the legitimate President of Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The Ukrainian leader “could order troops to lay down arms, and there would be no casualties”, he suggested, RT reported.

Asked about the post-invasion status of Ukraine and what Russia would expect from its future elections, Peskov said the issue had nothing to do with the Russian government.

“The Kremlin cannot play a role in holding elections in Ukraine. It’s a foreign country,” he said.

Peskov lamented Western attempts to put pressure on Russia over its attack on Ukraine, claiming that the US had induced on its European allies Washington’s long-held taste for illegal restrictions.

The practice “spread through Europe like an infection”, he remarked, RT reported.

Moscow will not submit to pressure, he said, adding that Russia perceived the retaliatory policies to be temporary.

“With time, leaders will arise in the EU, who will have a broad vision and realise that they need to be developing together with our nation. We will be working with that potential in mind,” he said.

20220301-213804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.