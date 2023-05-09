WORLD

Zelensky declares May 9 as Europe Day

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree declaring May 9 as Europe Day, in line with the European Union (EU).

In an announcement on Monday, he also said that May 8 would now officially be a Day of Remembrance and Victory, as marked in many countries around the world.

“Many years ago, the tradition of celebrating Europe Day was established on our continent to mark peace and unity achieved. Today, unity on our continent brings us closer to celebrating the first day of our peace. Every year on May 9, we will commemorate our historic unity 00 the unity of all Europeans who destroyed Nazism and will defeat ‘Ruscism’,” the President said in a social media post.

“This will be the Day of Europe, which has supported Ukrainians for all nine years of aggression and 439 days of the full-scale invasion. This will be the Day of Europe, which helps us fight in all directions. This will be the Day of Europe — our ally. This will be the Day of Europe — our Europe, which Ukraine has always been, is, and will be a part of.”

The European Commission has welcomed Ukraine’s decision to celebrate Europe Day.

Dana Spinant, spokeswoman and Director for Political Communication for the European Commission, said in a tweet: “We welcome Ukraine’s decision to celebrate 9 May as Europe Day — this is a reflection of the European identity of the Ukrainian people.”

On Tuesday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will visit Kiev during which she is scheduled to hold talks with Zelensky.

