Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has tweeted that he had a conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to discuss defensive aid for Ukraine.

“We appreciate the high level of dialogue with Germany and support in our struggle,” Zelensky was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency

In their talks, the parties touched upon the sanctions against Russia over its conflict with Ukraine and the cooperation between Ukraine and Germany in the energy sector.

According to a statement issued Wednesday by the German government, the two leaders exchanged views on specific and practical options for further supporting Ukraine during the phone conversation.

Scholz also expressed his condolences to Zelensky over the passing of Leonid Kravchuk, the first president of independent Ukraine.

On Tuesday, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the government of Germany was working with the country’s enterprises to provide modern weapons to Ukraine.

Baerbock said that in the coming days Germany would begin training Ukrainian soldiers on using mobile howitzers.

