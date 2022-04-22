Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has discussed assistance for Ukraine with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

At a meeting in the Ukrainian capital Kiev on Thursday, the parties touched upon the issues of strengthening Ukraine’s defence capabilities, supporting Ukraine’s integration into the European Union (EU) and the post-conflict recovery, the Ukrainian presidential press service was quoted by Xinhua news agency as saying.

After the talks, Zelensky said Ukraine is counting on Spain’s and Denmark’s military and financial assistance amid the conflict with Russia.

“Ukraine’s needs have been explained to our guests today. We are waiting for prompt aid from them,” he said.

For his part, Sanchez said that Spain has contributed 120 million euros (about $130 million) to the European Peace Fund and provided 31 million euros (about $33.6 million) in humanitarian assistance for Ukraine.

Besides, Spain has sent some 200 tons of ammunition and other materials for Ukraine, Sanchez said. He added that Spain will fully support Ukraine on its path to EU membership.

Meanwhile, Frederiksen noted that Denmark has provided substantial political, financial and sanctions assistance to Ukraine since the conflict with Russia started.

“The EU and global partners have imposed unprecedented sanctions on Russia, and together we will do even more,” she said.

Frederiksen also announced that Denmark stands ready to participate in the post-conflict recovery of Ukraine’s southeastern city of Mykolaiv.

Sanchez and Frederiksen arrived in Kiev earlier in the day.

20220422-063805