WORLD

Zelensky discusses assistance for Ukraine with Spanish, Danish PMs

NewsWire
0
0

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has discussed assistance for Ukraine with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

At a meeting in the Ukrainian capital Kiev on Thursday, the parties touched upon the issues of strengthening Ukraine’s defence capabilities, supporting Ukraine’s integration into the European Union (EU) and the post-conflict recovery, the Ukrainian presidential press service was quoted by Xinhua news agency as saying.

After the talks, Zelensky said Ukraine is counting on Spain’s and Denmark’s military and financial assistance amid the conflict with Russia.

“Ukraine’s needs have been explained to our guests today. We are waiting for prompt aid from them,” he said.

For his part, Sanchez said that Spain has contributed 120 million euros (about $130 million) to the European Peace Fund and provided 31 million euros (about $33.6 million) in humanitarian assistance for Ukraine.

Besides, Spain has sent some 200 tons of ammunition and other materials for Ukraine, Sanchez said. He added that Spain will fully support Ukraine on its path to EU membership.

Meanwhile, Frederiksen noted that Denmark has provided substantial political, financial and sanctions assistance to Ukraine since the conflict with Russia started.

“The EU and global partners have imposed unprecedented sanctions on Russia, and together we will do even more,” she said.

Frederiksen also announced that Denmark stands ready to participate in the post-conflict recovery of Ukraine’s southeastern city of Mykolaiv.

Sanchez and Frederiksen arrived in Kiev earlier in the day.

20220422-063805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Russia does not plan to occupy Ukraine, ready for talks: Lavrov

    Pakistan stocks take a beating on controversy over ISI chief appointment

    IMF chief calls for policy agility, global cooperation

    Japanese city marks 27th anniversary of deadly quake