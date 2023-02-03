WORLD

Zelensky discusses cooperation, Ukraine’s European integration with EU leaders

NewsWire
0
0

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and visiting European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen discussed cooperation and Kiev’s European integration, Zelensky’s press service reported.

Speaking after the talks, which took place in Kiev on Thursday ahead of the Ukraine-European Union summit, Zelensky said the visit of von der Leyen and other EU officials to Ukraine marks an important milestone in Ukraine’s European integration, Xinhua news agency reported.

Zelensky said that he received a report from von der Leyen on the second part of the questionnaire that Ukraine had filled out to become a candidate for EU membership.

“This is good news. This report will become the basis for the work of our government,” he said.

At their meeting, Zelensky and von der Leyen talked about trade liberalisation between Ukraine and the EU, financial cooperation, and energy security.

The two sides also touched upon the issues of Ukraine’s post-conflict reconstruction and new sanctions against Russia.

The Ukraine-EU summit, scheduled to take place in Kiev on Friday, will discuss economic, financial, social, energy and humanitarian issues.

Preparations for the next phase of Ukraine’s integration with the EU will also be a topic of the summit, according to the presidential press service.

In June 2022, EU leaders accepted Ukraine as a candidate for membership in the bloc.

20230203-051203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    High skin lesions, low fever new symptoms of monkeypox: Lancet

    Asia Cup 2022: All eyes on Dubai yet again as India,...

    Tanzania disappointed over Denmark’s decision to close embassy

    S.Korea suspends mandatory pre-departure Covid test for inbound travellers