WORLD

Zelensky discusses situation with military leadership again

NewsWire
0
0

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has met with the heads of the army, the secret service and the police for the second time within a few days.

Zelensky said on Wednesday evening in Kiev that the military had reported on developments at the front. He did not want to give details, dpa news agency reported.

“I’ll just say one thing: I want to thank, on behalf of our intelligence, all our people who are supporting us strongly in the south of the country, especially in Crimea,” he added.

The intelligence service is grateful for the tips and wants to use them to the maximum, he said in his evening video address.

In the first six months of Russia’s war, the President rarely spoke of the consultations with the military leadership. He had last reported such a meeting on Sunday, after which intensified Ukrainian attacks began in the Russian-occupied Kherson region in the south on Monday.

20220901-025003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IND v ENG, 5th Test: England still in game, but couple...

    SL leaders promise various approaches to address challenges

    Pakistan enslaved by IMF, laments PM Shehbaz Sharif

    Russia ranks ‘unfriendly’ nations; US tops chart