Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has met with the heads of the army, the secret service and the police for the second time within a few days.

Zelensky said on Wednesday evening in Kiev that the military had reported on developments at the front. He did not want to give details, dpa news agency reported.

“I’ll just say one thing: I want to thank, on behalf of our intelligence, all our people who are supporting us strongly in the south of the country, especially in Crimea,” he added.

The intelligence service is grateful for the tips and wants to use them to the maximum, he said in his evening video address.

In the first six months of Russia’s war, the President rarely spoke of the consultations with the military leadership. He had last reported such a meeting on Sunday, after which intensified Ukrainian attacks began in the Russian-occupied Kherson region in the south on Monday.

