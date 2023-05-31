WORLD

Zelensky discusses with Scholz strengthening Ukraine’s defence

NewsWire
0
0

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a phone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, discussed the further strengthening of Ukraine’s defence capabilities.

The issue of boosting Ukraine’s air defence was mentioned during the talks, Zelensky tweeted on Tuesday, describing the conversation as “substantive”.

Zelensky said that he thanked Scholz for implementing a defence package for Ukraine worth 3 billion euros (about $3.22 billion), Xinhua news agency reported.

They also discussed the implementation of the agreements reached during Zelensky’s recent visit to Germany and coordinated their positions on the eve of upcoming international events.

On May 14, Zelensky visited Germany. Before the visit, the German government announced that it would provide more than 2.7 billion euros (about $2.9 billion) in military aid for Ukraine.

20230531-053803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    34 IS militants killed in 3-month Iraq operation

    17 people found dead in South Africa nightclub

    India’s greatest diplomatic and military triumph

    Missile shot down in Kiev, wreckage destroys residential building