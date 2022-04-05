WORLD

Zelensky forms delegation to negotiate security guarantees with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has formed a delegation to participate in talks with Russia on the preparation and approval of a draft ‘Treaty on Security Guarantees of Ukraine’.

Under a presidential decree issued on Monday, MP David Arakhamia, who also leads the Ukrainian side in the peace talks with Russia, was appointed head of the delegation, reports Ukrayinska Pravda.

The other delegation members include Minister of Justice Denys Malyuska, Senior Presidential Advisor Mykhailo Podolyak, Minister of Defence Oleksiy Reznikov and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mykola Tochytsky.

Under the decree, Arakhamia has the capacity, upon approval by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, to make changes in the composition of the delegation, as well as to engage employees of government agencies, enterprises, institutions, organisations to the workupon the approval by their superiors, scientific advisers and experts.

“The decree also adopts the directives of the Ukrainian delegation on participation in negotiations with Russia regarding the preparation and approval of draft Treaty on Security Guarantees of Ukraine.”

However, the content of these directives is not disclosed.

On March 29, another round of peace talks between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations took place in Istanbul, where Kiev voiced its own proposals, Ukrayinska Pravda reported.

Ukraine expects several states to become security guarantors instead of NATO, and in case of aggression these states will provide weapons, assistance to the armed forces, and a no-fly zone.

Such security guarantees will not extend to the regions of Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Ukrainian delegation also suggested that the status of Crimea and Sevastopol should be negotiated and defined in bilateral talks over the next 15 years, and the issue of Donbas will be discussed in direct talks between the Presidents of Ukraine and Russia.

20220405-081713

