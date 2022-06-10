WORLD

Zelensky imposes sanctions on Putin, other top Russian officials

NewsWire
0
0

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree imposing personal sanctions on his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, and a number of other high-ranking officials in Moscow.

The decree signed on Thursday came in approval of a decision taken by the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, reports Ukrayinska Pravda.

The sanctions list comprise a total of 35 Russian figures, and some of the important ones include Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolai Patrushev, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Sanctions include bans on entry to Ukraine; revocation of visas and permits; revocation of state awards of Ukraine; revocation of all issued licences and permits; blocking of financial assets; and a ban on transportation of property belonging to the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine.

In addition, Zelensky also signed a decree imposing sanctions on Russian universities and their leaders.

The list includes, in particular, Moscow State University named after Mikhail Lomonosov, Bauman Moscow State Technical University, Saint Petersburg State University and National Research University Higher School of Economics.

In total, 236 Russian universities were included in the list, Ukrayinska Pravda reported.

Ukrainian educational, cultural and state institutions must sever all ties and agreements concluded with Russian universities listed by the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine.

20220610-091604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Parag Agrawal should restore Trump’s account: Elon Musk

    22 killed in Havana hotel blast (Ld)

    UN calls on Libyan parliament to focus on preparations for elections

    Macron in Rwanda in bid to normalise ties