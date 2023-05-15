WORLD

Zelensky in UK, to meet PM Sunak

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in the UK on Monday and is scheduled to hold a meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak later in the day.

Zelensky’s trip to the UK will be the fourth stop on a European tour that included meetings in Paris, Berlin and Rome, the BBC reported.

Taking to Twitter, the Ukrainian leader said: “Today  London. The UK is a leader when it comes to expanding our capabilities on the ground and in the air. This cooperation will continue today.

“I will meet my friend Rishi. We will conduct substantive negotiations face-to-face and in delegations.”

In a statement, Downing Street said that Sunak would reiterate the importance of providing a full package of support to Ukraine during the talks at Chequers, the Prime Minister’s official country residence.

It added that the UK would confirm “hundreds” of air defence missiles and drones to help Ukraine’s defence later Monday, reports the BBC.

It is expected that the meeting between the two leaders will not last more than a couple of hours.

After meeting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on Sunday, Ukraine secured a new defence aid package worth 2.7 billion.

Zelensky described the new tranche of German Leopard tanks and anti-aircraft systems as “the largest since the beginning of the full-scale aggression” by Russia in February 2022.

Later in the day in France, Ukraine was promised dozens more light tanks and armoured vehicles after President Emmanuel Macron met his Ukrainian counterpart in Paris.

In February this year, Zelensky visited London for the first time since the start of the war in February 2022, during which he attended an audience with the King and addressed Parliament.

