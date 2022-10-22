WORLD

Zelensky meets EBRD chief on Ukraine’s post-war recovery

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met visiting President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Odile Renaud-Basso to discuss the country’s post-war recovery.

Noting the significance of Renaud-Basso’s visit to Ukraine, Zelensky said on Friday that the cooperation between Kiev and the EBRD is now “more relevant than ever”, reports Xinhua news agency.

“Now due to the large amount of destruction caused by missile strikes and kamikaze drone attacks, we need to work on the rapid recovery of our country,” the President said.

He underscored the importance of holding international events for Ukraine’s reconstruction and working on a Fast Recovery Plan, which requires the urgent attraction of financial resources.

Kiev wants to attract money from international partners in the energy, infrastructural, and educational spheres, as well as the restoration of housing for Ukrainians, Zelensky said.

For her part, Renaud-Basso emphasized that the EBRD will do everything possible to support Ukraine.

The EBRD will invest up to 3 billion euros ($2.93 billion) in 2022-2023 to support the economy, the private sector and the urgent reconstruction of vital infrastructure in Ukraine, she tweeted after the talks with Zelensky.

