Zelensky meets Latvian President, Polish PM

NewsWire
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting in Kiev with his visiting Latvian counterpart Egils Levits and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

At the meeting, Zelensky thanked Latvia and Poland for the political, defence, and humanitarian support they have provided to Ukraine since Russia began its invasion of Kiev on February 24, reports Xinhua news agency.

In particular, he praised Latvia and Poland for their role in allocating Ukraine 5 billion euros in assistance from the European Union (EU) and in promoting Kiev’s position in the 27-member bloc.

The parties also discussed Ukraine’s European integration, sanctions policy against Russia, energy issues and the assistance for Ukrainian refugees.

Levits and Morawiecki had arrived in Kiev earlier in the day.

Following his arrival, the Latvian President said in a tweet: Today I am in Kiev to assure Zelensky of Latvia’s continued strong support to Ukraine until victory in this war. Latvia is your advocate. Latvia will help in the reconstruction effort.”

On his part, Morawiecki said: “I am in Ukraine. In a place where history is being made today, where the struggle for freedom and security of the whole of Europe is taking place.

“In this fight, we will side with Ukraine until the only possible end: a full victory.”

