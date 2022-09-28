WORLD

Zelensky meets with French FM on support for Ukraine

NewsWire
0
0

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has met with visiting French Foreign Affairs Minister Catherine Colonna to discuss support for Ukraine, the presidential press service reported.

At the meeting, Zelensky on Tuesday thanked France for its support on the issue of granting Ukraine a candidate status for EU membership and voiced his belief that Ukraine will move forward along the path toward European integration, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Ukrainian President also voiced appreciation to French President Emmanuel Macron for his assistance in talks on the visit of the International Atomic Energy Agency mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine.

Zelensky and Colonna also discussed defence assistance for Ukraine and new sanctions on Russia.

Colonna arrived in Kiev earlier on Tuesday for her second visit since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in February.

20220928-070602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Zimbabwe launches e-passport to enhance security

    3,000 Afghans enter Poland since start of Ukraine war

    Gulzar Ahmed indicates willingness to become caretaker Pak PM

    Afghan security forces launch clearance operation in eastern province