Zelensky, Merkel discuss conflict resolution in E.Ukraine

Kiev, Sep 11 (IANS) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed the conflict resolution in the eastern part of the country with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The two leaders spoke on the phone on Thursday, Xinhua news agency quoted Zelensky’s press service as saying.

Zelensky thanked Germany for its continued support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.

In turn, Merkel said that Germany would continue to assist in conflict resolution progress.

She underlined the importance of implementing the agreements reached in Paris in December 2019 by the Normandy Four leaders.

The two countries’ leaders expressed hope that the meeting of advisers to the Normandy Four leaders on Friday will bring clear results.

The ongoing conflict in East Ukraine, which has claimed the lives of some 13,000 people and left as many as 30,000 wounded, started in April 2014.

–IANS

ksk/