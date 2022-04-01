WORLD

Zelensky says Turkey ready to become guarantor of Ukraine’s security

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has tweeted he had discussed steps toward peace in Ukraine with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

During the conversation, Zelensky on Thursday noted the high level of organisation of negotiations of Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul, Xinhua news agency reported.

Besides, the Ukrainian leader said he appreciates the readiness of Turkey to become a guarantor of Ukraine’s security.

Ukraine and Russia concluded their fresh round of face-to-face peace talks in the Turkish city of Istanbul on Tuesday.

At the negotiations, Kiev proposed to sign a new international treaty on security guarantees, which enshrines obligations for the guarantor countries to provide Ukraine with military assistance in the event of an attack.

