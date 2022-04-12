Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has reached out to the African Union (AU) for support against Russia’s aggression and requested to address the continental organisation.

Zelensky called Senegalese President Macky Sall on Monday and their conversation touched on an AU statement in February that called for an immediate ceasefire and a return to negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

African nations have showed disunity in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Xinhua news agency reported.

Senegal was among 17 African countries that abstained from a vote at the UN on a resolution demanding that Russia ends its military operations in Ukraine.

In the telephone conversation, Zelensky informed Sall of Ukraine’s “struggle against invasion and heinous crimes of the Russian aggressor”, according to a tweet.

