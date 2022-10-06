WORLD

Zelensky, Stoltenberg discuss Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic integration

NewsWire
0
0

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that he held a phone conversation with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to discuss Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic integration.

Zelensky on Wednesday added that he coordinated further steps with Stoltenberg on Ukraine’s path toward integration with NATO, Xinhua news agency reported.

Separately, NATO Secretary-General tweeted that NATO will sustain and step up support for Ukraine for “as long as it takes”.

On September 30, the Ukrainian President said that Ukraine would apply for membership in NATO under an accelerated procedure.

20221006-060004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Soaring prices prompt concerns amid currency drop in Turkey

    Sri Lanka again extends nationwide travel curbs

    Signs of armed resistance in Myanmar

    Sudan reopens border crossing with Ethiopia to resolve disputes