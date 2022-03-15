WORLD

Zelensky submits bill to extend martial law in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has submitted a draft bill in Parliament calling for the extension of a martial law for another 30 days in the country as Russia continues its military onslaught against Kiev.

According to the Verkhovna Rada, or Parliament, the bill presented on Monday suggests the extension of the law from 5.30 a.m. on March 26, Ukrayinska Pravda reported.

Zelensky first declared the martial law February after Russia launched its military invasion of Ukraine.

In a televised address to the nation, the President announced that all able-bodied men from 18-60 years old were not allowed to leave Ukraine as the country began a general mobilisation of all reserve forces.

Two days later, Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko declared a daily curfew from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m.

The curfew was however, lifted on February 28.

