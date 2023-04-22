WORLD

Zelensky urges EBRD chief to speed up projects in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged visiting President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Odile Renaud-Basso to accelerate the implementation of the bank’s projects in Ukraine, Zelensky’s press service reported.

“Today, in the conditions of war and urgent reconstruction, speed is a critically important element,” Zelensky said during the talks with Renaud-Basso in Kiev, Xinhua news agency reported.

The EBRD investments in the private sector and the development projects of Ukraine, especially the housing segment, is a priority for Kiev, Zelensky said.

He thanked the EBRD for supporting Ukraine and implementing important projects during the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The EBRD said earlier that it is committed to providing 3 billion euros (about $3.3 billion) of financing in 2022-2023 to help keep Ukraine’s businesses and economy functioning.

Last year, the bank deployed 1.7 billion euros ($1.87 billion) in support of Ukraine. In addition, 200 million euros ($220 million) was also directly mobilised by the bank from partner financial institutions.

